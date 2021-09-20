 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $485,000

Great opportunity for single family or owner occupied/rental near UW Campus and just steps from Camp Randall. Easy commute to downtown, backs to Southwest Commuter Path, walk to schools, campus, hospitals, and many restaurants & shops. The 1.5 car garage is perfect for additional storage, and a private yard with game day parking opportunity is a bonus!

