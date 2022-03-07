3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $498,500

Wexford - Spectacular contemporary home that has been completely remodeled inside & out. Great room is accented w/ a tile surround gas fireplace, walnut mantel, remote control skylights, & vaulted ceilings. Formal dining room w/ an expansive window to the outside. Gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, tile backsplash, pantry, granite tops w/ leather finish. Premium wide plank floor in the main living space. Spacious master suite w/ custom built closet organizer. Main bathroom features walnut cabinets, double vanity, granite tops, seven spa shower heads, Italian imported heated tile floors & walls. Loft overlooks the great room w/ a bonus room off of it. Second bathroom has heated Italian floor tiles & walls. Mud room with walnut cubbies. Professional home automation system.