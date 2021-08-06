OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY NOON - 2. Watching the star studding sky on a warm summers night from your private balcony..... This Georgian-style home in the heart of historic Nakoma has beautiful original hardwood flooring through out, newer kitchen with corian counters, SS appliances, tiled flooring. Newer bath with jetted tub and LR windows with plantation shutters for extra privacy. New windows 2021(to be installed in October) Spacious master bedroom with access to the balcony. LL has terrazzo flooring, egress windows & newer full bath. Experience the joy of living in a Nakoma home with the Arboretum as your neighbor, bike path, restaurants, Monroe St shops, schools & beautiful Lake Wingra.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $510,000
