3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $515,000

Nothing left to do but move-in! Prepare to be impressed, 3 BR, 2 Bth mid-century ranch has been completely remodeled inside & out. New siding, roof, windows, driveway, doors, deck, patio w/ firepit & that’s just the exterior. Taken down to studs the interior has been remodeled & reimagined into a modern floorplan w/ bright open spaces perfect for work/life balance. Chef’s kitchen w/ Amish cabinetry, quartz counters, breakfast bar, black walnut shelves & GE appliances, breakfast nook w/ bench seating, oak floors, living rm w/ fireplace & built-ins, sun rm. LL feat. family rm w/ built-in entertainment center & wet bar, 3rd BR, full bth, office, laundry rm w/ wo to yard & storage. Huge outdoor space, wrap around deck w/ stairs to patio & fire pit. See assoc docs for detailed list of remodel