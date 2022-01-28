 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $515,000

Showings begin 1/27. Welcome home to this sunny Colonial in the sought after Nakoma neighborhood. Just steps from the commuter path and the shops and restaurants on Monroe Street, this location is hard to beat. Enjoy weekends in the Arboretum or stop by the Monroe Street Farmer's Market. Great natural light and wood floors throughout. Spacious living room and den as well as a 3-season porch allow for multiple hangout spots throughout the house. Finished basement is ready for game day. Large fenced in yard and beautiful established trees. Thoughtful updates include new kitchen cabinets, counters, ceiling and appliances in (2018/2019). Freshly tiled bathroom (2019) that retains its original character. Enjoy neighborhood events like 4th of July Parade, 12th Night Play, and Tulip Dinner.

