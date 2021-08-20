 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $520,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $520,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $520,000

Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA home in Parkwood Hills. Features LR w/ vaulted ceiling, Gas Fireplace & Birdseye maple flooring. Hardwood floors though out main level. Eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, half bath plus a 1st floor office leading to 3-season porch and private backyard. All 3 bedrooms on 2nd level including 2 full baths. Large primary bedroom (21x11) with ensuite bath plus extra storage closet that can be turned into a walk in closet. New front steps and backyard paved patio (2019), Fridge (2019), Dishwasher (2021), Stove & Microwave (2021), Washer & Dryer (2018). Large unfinished basement ready for your future Rec room.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Go away with ... Carra Patterson
Travel

Go away with ... Carra Patterson

“I saw Tom Hanks’ ‘Turner & Hooch’ as a child and I loved it,” said Carra Patterson, who is one of the stars of the Disney+ series of the same name. “When I got the chance to audition for the series, I immediately watched it again. It’s such a classic film that stands the test of time. Our series brings a new chapter to the iconic film. The writers and creative team worked hard to keep all the elements that made the movie so great – the unbreakable bond between Scott and Hooch, the “Die Hard”-like action scenes, the comedy and even some romance. The main difference is that our show picks up in 2021. But we’re so excited to have Reginald VelJohnson reprise his role as Mayor David Sutton. Hopefully, audiences love this show just as much as they did the original film.” Based out of Harlem, Patterson stays in touch with her fans on Instagram and Twitter (her username is @carrapatterson).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News