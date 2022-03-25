Fairy tale location and picture book vintage charm- Welcome to 610 Sheldon! 3bd/1.5bth home located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Madison! Recent thoughtful updates keeping original character in mind while adding modern conveniences: Kitchen (wall opened between Kit & DR, peninsula & dishwasher added, new quartz counters, sink, appliances & lighting), can lights added to LR & beautiful wood floors refinished. Bathrm (new tile, tub refacing & glass shower door). LL w/large, functional open space & gas stove to keep you cozy. 3 season rm overlooks lovely fenced yrd w/ enclosed garden space, perennials & new deck. Fabulous Monroe Street neighborhood- steps from restaurants, shopping, lakes, bike path, zoo, parks. So many reasons you'll fall in love!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $520,000
