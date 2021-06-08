3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $525,000

Welcome Home to Fahey Fields! Built in 2018, this "like-new" ranch is a mix of elegance and craftsmanship, offering over 2100sf of living space on one level! Huge open kitchen w/ large island is great for entertaining. Step-out to the covered back porch for outdoor dining or relax in front of the fireplace with a glass of wine. Popular split bedroom design is great for guests and added privacy. Large master suite has it all…..dual sinks, tile shower, free standing tub and that amazing walk in closet you’ve always wanted. Need more space? Unfinished lower level w/ 9ft ceilings offers room for another bedroom, rec room, home theatre and more! Easy access to downtown, shopping and restaurants. Quick closing possible. View More