3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $528,000

The NEWEST house in GOLF GREEN neighborhood built by a builder for his own family! Odana Hills Park right on the left of the house, 4 min walk to Golf Course; 3 min to Hy-Vee & many other shops; High quality work thru out the house. Great Room has vaulted high ceiling, Wood burning FPLC, 16 glass windows on south wall welcoming natural light & view of the private backyard. All Kitchen appliances replaced in past few yrs. SKYLIGHTS!! 1st floor presents Master BDRM, office & laundry, plus a screened porch. Two bedrooms upstairs plus an unique bonus room(17x19); Finished Lower level offers a full bath & a sauna. Attention to the unfinished part: extra thick concrete foundation, air to air exchange! Review the Lists of Upgrades & ENERGY SAVING FACTORS. MUST SPEND YOUR TIME TO EXPLORE!

