3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $535,000

This move-in ready Arts and Crafts four square in ultra desirable Tenney-Lapham was lovingly maintained over the owners 32-year residence. The original oak floors downstairs, maple floors up and oak trim throughout are in stunning condition. A full remodel with custom tile in kitchen and bath kept both convenience and period in mind. All bedrooms are roomy and rare for the period with 2 walk-in closets. Relax in front of the cozy fireplace or sip coffee on the comfortable 190 sf porch. The big basement is always dry with space for play, hobby or work. With some vision will turn its large walk-up attic into finished square footage. Stroll through the neighborhood to beaches, parks, music venues and dining. This home perfectly combines historical elegance and modern amenities.

