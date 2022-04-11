Come see this charming three bedroom, two bathroom house, overflowing with natural light, and located in Madison’s BEST neighborhood. This home perfectly balances classic colonial character, featuring hardwood floors, arched entryways, and basketweave bathroom tile work, with modern conveniences. Attached one car garage, gas fireplace, roomy bedroom closets, white kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops. The backyard is an oasis for entertaining, with a newly added natural flagstone patio, cedar fenced backyard, and hardscaping. Enjoy your prime location with everything that the Monroe St neighborhood has to offer; steps away from Lake Wingra, Henry Vilas Children’s Zoo, the bike path, the UW Arboretum, and the recently renovated Glenway Golf Course!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $539,000
