3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $540,000

Beautiful sun filled 3 bedroom home available in the heart of Madison! This Vilas / Greenbush neighborhood home, built in 2014 has an open floor plan on the main level, kitchen with SS appliance package an island with seating and gas range, wood floors on the main level with 9 foot ceilings. 3 generously sized bedrooms on the upper floor. Owners suite has attached bathroom and a large walk in closet. 2nd floor laundry as well! Unfinished basement could be converted for extra living space or use it for the storage. Attached 1 car garage.