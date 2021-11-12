Beautiful sun filled 3 bedroom home available in the heart of Madison! This Vilas / Greenbush neighborhood home, built in 2014 has an open floor plan on the main level, kitchen with SS appliance package an island with seating and gas range, wood floors on the main level with 9 foot ceilings. 3 generously sized bedrooms on the upper floor. Owners suite has attached bathroom and a large walk in closet. 2nd floor laundry as well! Unfinished basement could be converted for extra living space or use it for the storage. Attached 1 car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $540,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"This is for him": Mayville dedicates 34-27 WIAA Div. 5 victory over Campbellsport after junior Nick Hughes
Blake Schraufnagel chewed up a game-high 237 yards in the ground game but Ty Hockers and Braedon Vollmer provided the tying and go-ahead scores as Cardinals exacted revenge on Cougars
JUNEAU – A 17-year-old Watertown girl made her initial appearance in court Monday, charged with sending a threatening Snapchat message telling…
Rain, then first snow of season possible for southern Wisconsin, but big snowstorm stays to north and west
Southern Wisconsin will see plenty of rain and then possibly its first light snow of the season, while a big snowstorm hits to the north and west, according to forecasters.
'Long week' for Columbus waiting out Edgewood's fight with WIAA ends with blowout win in state quarterfinals
Fueled by a dominant ground game, the Cardinals easily turn away Kewaskum to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in 25 years
Baraboo High School suspended two students, one of which was cited for disorderly conduct, Thursday for putting notes on lockers in honor of t…
After it was slated to head for a jury trial in August, a vehicular homicide case in Sauk County Circuit Court instead ended Tuesday with a pr…
Two dozen fire departments from the Dodge County area responded to the marsh fire that occurred at the north end of Mud Lake, near Walton Road…
A Warrens man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly pointing a gun at people after a fight and trying to hit another vehicle with …
A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated after allegedly traveling at 111 mph on the interstate near New Lisbon.
Columbus Police arrested a man on Sunday morning for operating while intoxicated sixth offense.