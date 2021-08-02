3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $548,000

A house to explore! It offers so much more than you would have thought! This house was built by a builder for his own family w/ high quality. Great Room not only just vaulted high ceiling but glass windows thru the entire wall overlooking the private & beautiful backyard + a wood burning fireplace. 1st floor Master BDRM & office & laundry, plus a screened porch. Two addtl bedrooms upstairs plus an unique bonus room(17x19) on top of the garage; Lower level finished 760 sqft could be used for a possible living quarter or fitness facility. A full bath and sauna are in place. Attention to the unfinished part of bsmnt: solid & extra thick concrete foundation, air to air exchange! A super quality house you don't want to miss. See Lists of Features & recent Upgrades for more details. MUST SEE!