A house to explore! It offers so much more than you would have thought! This house was built by a builder for his own family w/ high quality. Great Room not only just vaulted high ceiling but glass windows thru the entire wall overlooking the private & beautiful backyard + a wood burning fireplace. 1st floor Master BDRM & office & laundry, plus a screened porch. Two addtl bedrooms upstairs plus an unique bonus room(17x19) on top of the garage; Lower level finished 760 sqft could be used for a possible living quarter or fitness facility. A full bath and sauna are in place. Attention to the unfinished part of bsmnt: solid & extra thick concrete foundation, air to air exchange! A super quality house you don't want to miss. See Lists of Features & recent Upgrades for more details. MUST SEE!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $548,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the most iconic bars in Dodge County will celebrate 100 years Sunday.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Columbia County Sheriff and Portage Police linked to 2019 police pursuit
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Columbia County against the state of Wisconsin, Columbia County Sheriff’s office, Portage Police De…
Half of the board of directors for Baraboo’s historic Al. Ringling Theatre resigned en masse this summer in protest of what they said was a la…
TOWN OF STRONGS PRAIRIE — The bodies of a 13-year-old girl and her father were found in Petenwell Lake Monday, according to the Adams County S…
A La Valle man sustained life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash Sunday along State Highway 33-58 in the village.
Construction of Kwik Trip’s new location in downtown Wisconsin Dells is on schedule for its opening day.
Beaver Dam alums Brandon and Carmelo Rosado are gearing up to play one final college football season with UW-Eau Claire. Their journeys have been quite different.
A man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide made his initial appearance Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Students in the Baraboo School District don’t need to wear masks in school this fall — yet — after a motion to adopt a mask mandate failed Mon…
A crop duster helicopter struck power lines Saturday at 10:14 a.m. and crashed near Friesland in Columbia County.