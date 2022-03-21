 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $549,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $549,000

Tamarack Trails ranch condo backing to the Conservancy. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths unit with high end features including subzero refrigerator, induction range top, reverse osmosis water, trash compactor, sauna, jetted tubs, double ovens, dining room w/wet bar, hook-ups for laundry on main floor and LL. Master Suite on main level w/ huge closet. Patio, deck and 4 season porch. Lots of storage in LL, built-in shelves, etc. (2) -furnaces, a/c, and hot water heaters.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baraboo school board candidates at-a-glance

Baraboo school board candidates at-a-glance

Three incumbents (Mike Kohlman, Katie Kalish, Kevin Vodak) and two challengers (James Heyn and Bobby Buchanan) are running for three Baraboo school board seats in the spring election.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News