3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $549,900

Truly one of a kind, architect designed, contemporary, passive solar designed home in west Madison. Light filled, tastefully updated main living space featuring an updated kitchen w/ SS appliances & granite counters leads directly into your dining space w/ stone accent work followed by the sunken living room w/ high efficiency fireplace. Add'l rec room & full bath completes the LL. Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms incl a primary w/ walk through bath, brick accent wall & walk-in closet. Private backyard w/large paver patio surrounded by gorgeous landscaping right out your back door. Numerous updates incl: Anderson windows '21, roof & insulation '20, LP siding, new soffit, fascia & gutters '21, front porch concrete '21, carpet, water softener '19 and much more!