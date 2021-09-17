 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $549,900

Special opportunity awaits you in this modestly updated two-story Colonial. Updates include: 4 season sunroom with vinyl plank flooring, cathedral pine ceilings, large new Trex deck off the sunroom, separate heating unit in sunroom, updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, all new Anderson windows, new 6 panel doors in entire home, Gutter Guard, Grahe faucet in kitchen, newer gas fireplace in family room on first floor, plus sitting room off the living room and spectacular yard adjacent to greenspace. This is a very special home meticulously cared for by the current owner along with high-end updates. Crestwood Elem/Jefferson Middle and Memorial High school.

