3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $549,900

Feel the pulse of downtown Madison in this chic Capitol West townhouse that's just a stones throw away from the Capitol Square. The open main level conjoins the beautiful, high-end kitchen w/ quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances & glass backsplash to the dining area & cozy living room w/ gas fireplace. The primary suite w/ floor-to-ceiling windows lets sun rays in & gives way to the beautiful walk-through closet & en-suite bath w/ separate tub & tiled shower. Guest room w/ nearby full bath & loft space opens up to spacious balcony w/ hard line natural gas grill. Use your imagination in the vast rec room w/ private entry that's outfit w/ a full bath & wet bar & can double as another bedroom. Walk to your 2 parking stalls through your private access door into the heated garage.