 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $549,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $549,900

Feel the pulse of downtown Madison in this chic Capitol West townhouse that's just a stones throw away from the Capitol Square. The open main level conjoins the beautiful, high-end kitchen w/ quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances & glass backsplash to the dining area & cozy living room w/ gas fireplace. The primary suite w/ floor-to-ceiling windows lets sun rays in & gives way to the beautiful walk-through closet & en-suite bath w/ separate tub & tiled shower. Guest room w/ nearby full bath & loft space opens up to spacious balcony w/ hard line natural gas grill. Use your imagination in the vast rec room w/ private entry that's outfit w/ a full bath & wet bar & can double as another bedroom. Walk to your 2 parking stalls through your private access door into the heated garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Home surrounded by Circus World in Baraboo coming down

Home surrounded by Circus World in Baraboo coming down

A historic house on the 500 block of Lynn Street in Baraboo is being demolished on Feb. 1. The house was the home of the Riley family for years after Opal Riley refused to sell the house to Circus World Museum in the late 1960s. After building around the house, the circus acquired the house in 2005 and housed performers until 2012.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News