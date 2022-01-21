3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $550,000

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 full and 2 half bath ranch home on Blackhawk Country Club golf course! House being sold as is, in very desirable Indian Hills neighborhood close to the University, UW Hospital , Hilldale, bike paths, coffee shops and more. Bring your remodeling and creative ideas. Roof was replaced in 2008 & 3 rooms were added in 1996. Living room, bedroom & den look out onto awesome green space with large Swamp Oak tree. Much potential & walking distance to Spring Harbor Middle School