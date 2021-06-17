3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $57,900

 Skip to main content
Great value awaits you with this mobile home! NO LAND INCLUDED!! Personal Property sale. Open floor plan, 3 bedroom, great kitchen/dining space available. Monthly lot rent $700/mo or you can move it somewhere else.

