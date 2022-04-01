3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $570,000

Showings start Thursday, March 31st 10am. This terrific tudor in Hillington Green has the charm and updates you're looking for! The front foyer is a great space to kick off your shoes as the beautiful hardwoods bring you to the large living room with gas fireplace. Screened in porch off of living room made for relaxing after a long day on a summer night. Arched doorway to large dining room that will fit any table! Functional kitchen with hard surface countertops, unique fridge below the counter, new dishwasher in 2018, and added a hood fan to the stove/oven! The addition off the back is waiting for your library or office space. Plenty of closet space in the upstairs bedrooms--an anomaly in this era! Wood burning fireplace with finished rec space in LL. UHP Ultimate warranty!