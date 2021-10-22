3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $574,900

Spacious and open, contemporary ranch with a hint of Palm Springs Modern. Nestled on a large lot with impressive flower gardens, and a huge back yard. Open living/dining. Upgraded kitchen with newer appliances. Lower level family room with indoor built-in grill. New paint, a dining porch off of the kitchen, screened porches, newer roof, windows, and some mechanicals. Brick construction. Large two car garage. Move-in condition. Easy access to shopping, dining, theatres, farmer's markets, parks and the newly renovated Glenway Golf Course.