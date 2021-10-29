3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $585,000

-Rare opportunity to own a beautiful home on 4.7 acres with only a 15-minute drive to downtown Madison! Enjoy the park-like, relaxing setting complete with a walking trail and a 32x24 outbuilding. Home has been meticulously renovated inside and out with high-end materials such as quartz countertops, LVP flooring and a gas fireplace. Entertain on the newly constructed and spacious composite deck or in the walk-out basement which features a theater room w/in-wall and ceiling surround sound. You must see to appreciate the attention to detail.