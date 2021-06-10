3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $590,000

Show date 6/11. This home was remodeled from the ground up. The second story was added while keeping the original character. Stunning custom woodwork throughout complement the red oak floors. The primary bedroom has beautiful inlaid wood floors, a walk in closet w/ built in organizers & a large bathroom w/ a custom tile shower. 3 bedrooms all on the same level plus a 1st floor office that could easily double as a 4th bedroom. Large living room w/ gas fireplace, dining room, family room and nice mud room. The kitchen features granite counters w/ handcrafted cabinets. The icing on the cake is the private patio, mature yard & raised gardens! The dry basement has been used as a wood shop. New windows & thoughtful lighting throughout. Bonus- large fully insulated heated detached 2+ car garage. View More