 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $597,500

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $597,500

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $597,500

Meticulously and Completely Renovated Inside and Out! This quad-level home is nestled on 4.7 acres. It feels like country living but it's only a 5 minute drive to Madison's eastside. Home features 3 BR's & 3 Full Baths. It has 2 Living areas and 2 areas for outside entertainment. The composite deck is lighted & was built in 2019. The property has a garden shed and a 32 x 24, updated outbuilding with a new exterior and LED lighting. This home has been pre-inspected, report is online. The report reveals the quality workmanship by the owner. The home also includes a radon mitigation system.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News