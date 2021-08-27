3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $597,500

Meticulously and Completely Renovated Inside and Out! This quad-level home is nestled on 4.7 acres. It feels like country living but it's only a 5 minute drive to Madison's eastside. Home features 3 BR's & 3 Full Baths. It has 2 Living areas and 2 areas for outside entertainment. The composite deck is lighted & was built in 2019. The property has a garden shed and a 32 x 24, updated outbuilding with a new exterior and LED lighting. This home has been pre-inspected, report is online. The report reveals the quality workmanship by the owner. The home also includes a radon mitigation system.