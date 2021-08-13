No showings Mon Aug 2-Wed Aug 4. Welcome to this elegant 3 bedroom colonial home in Nakoma. Immaculately maintained and located on a quiet street, across from the Arboretum and down from Nakoma Country Club. The home features large windows throughout that bring in bright southern light. Enjoy hardwood floors, updated kitchen, built-in china cabinet. Sunroom is cozy and could be an optional 4th bedroom or office. Enjoy coffee on the screened porch overlooking the backyard with numerous perennials. Close to Monroe St, shops, restaurant, bike path and bus but very private.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jim Williams was 6-foot-4 and weighed around 350 pounds for much of his 65 years of life.
A motor vehicle crash in Dodge County on Saturday ultimately claimed three lives.
A motor vehicle crash on Highway 151 resulted in two deaths Saturday.
It has all the ingredients of an international crime thriller: Mystery. Intrigue. Missing works of art. A seemingly unsolvable case.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Juneau County until 3:15 p.m.
Baraboo will host the county’s first Pride event celebrating the LGBTQ community Saturday, organizers said.
A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison Friday after his probation was revoked in a case where he was convicted of firing shots at Laverne War…
A woman accused of beating and stabbing a man in Lake Delton was released on a $2,000 signature bond Wednesday.
City officials met resistance Tuesday while attempting to reimplement an employee COVID-19 policy in light of new guidance from medical experts.
Masks are back on for Baraboo public school students this fall after a contentious meeting Monday — interrupted by a local parent accusing a s…