Welcome to one of the most well-thought-out builds in the Village of Maple Bluff! Thoughtfully designed with future living in mind, this energy-efficient custom-built ranch home is waiting for its new owners! This open-concept ranch with solar panels and solar tubes allows natural light all day long as well as energy savings. Bring your furry friends and they will love having their own dog bath, kennel area, and much more. The 3rd stall garage was built as a training area & allows additional storage. With just shy of a 1/3 acre flat lot, there are unlimited opportunities for entertaining family and friends. The LL is plumbed for a future wet bar and awaits for you to add your own touches to make it yours! Enjoy the many benefits of Maple Bluff including MBCC privileges!