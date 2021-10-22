 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $599,900

Room to breathe, room to live! Coveted location in the heart of Madison’s west side… convenient to everything, but feels like miles from everyday. This 3-bedroom ranch is a ‘’right-sized’’ retreat with an organic connection to the light, sky, & greenery provided by the unique 3/4-acre lot. Spacious & inviting common areas retain a sense of space/place for each room - perfect for formality or flexibility. Indoor & outdoor spaces flow together via the airy sunroom & generous screen porch. Ample windows provide views of blooming gardens & fall colors. Main-level living = easy living, w/ all 3 bdrms (owner’s suite w/ WIC, dual sinks, jet. tub, sep. shower) & W/D hookups on main lvl. Unfinished LL & walk-up attic provide options for now (storage, hobby space) or the future. Relax - you’re home!

