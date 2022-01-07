3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $600,000

Beautifully updated home in a prime location on Willy St... only blocks to nearby shops and restaurants, the Square, BB Clarke Beach, just a block away! This home has been completely renovated, inside and out, with quality and design in mind. Updates include a custom kitchen with stainless appliances, cabinetry, solid surface counters, flooring, and new plumbing/electrical, updated baths, a new front porch, roof, LP smart siding, and much more! Bonus one car detached carriage house offers a finished ground floor room with wood burning stove, and a bonus upper level un-finished room for your imagination. All updates listed are per seller. This home has it all... location, fantastic updates, and potential - don't miss out!