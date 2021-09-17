At the apex of a quiet circle of some of the most stunning homes in Madison, this excellent example of mid-century modern architecture sits on 1/4 acre lot and is surrounded by the natural beauty of Hoyt and Reservoir Parks. Many original features will appeal to the true MCM enthusiast, including wonderful built-ins. Having been in its original family since 1958, this home is now ready to shelter the dreams of someone new. Just blocks from the newly redone Glenway Golf Course, Sequoya Library, West High and Hilldale shops and restaurants. Convenient to bus stops. Getting downtown or out of town is quick and easy from this highly desirable location. Purpose built for wheelchair accessibility, wider halls & doorways. Great opportunity to bring your own landscaping visions to fruition!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $617,500
