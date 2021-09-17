 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $624,900

High-end finishes await in this beautiful 3 BR/3 BA stand-alone condo in Mill Creek Estates! Enjoy completely step-less living on sunny & open main lvl w/HWF. Custom details incl. crown molding, soft edge drywall corners & built-in speakers. Gorgeous chef’s kitchen w/granite, oversized island, SS apps & pantry flows to LR w/gas FP & dining area w/boxed ceiling. Relax in screened porch overlooking the attractively landscaped common area – stunning when illuminated at night! Retreat to impressive owner’s suite boasting a well-appointed bath w/walk-in tile shower, dual vanity, heated flrs & 2 closets. Step downstairs to find an exposed LL w/office/flex room, 3rd BR, rec room w/wet bar & tons of storage. Convenient west-side location next to Ice Age Trail & conservancy.

