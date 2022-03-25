Show 3/23. Thoughtful renovation of this home has created a well designed, open concept flexible use of space. Primary bdrm has full bath and walk in closet w/ additional space that has been used as an office and sitting area. There is also flex space on upper level that has been used as an office and reading nook. Updated modern kitchen w/snack bar and great connection to the first floor dining and living areas as well as the outside patio and fenced backyard. Kitchen area has a flex space that has been used as the command center of the home. Sunny 3 season porch extends the outdoor season. Home is located within walking distance of Monroe St shops and restaurants and is a couple blocks from the SW Bike Path. Please see Associated Docs for the extensive list of updates and improvements.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Karin S. Luttinen is charged with a felony count of concealing the death of a child. She could face up to 1½ years in prison and 2 years of an extended supervision if convicted of the offense.
An employee at the BP station smashed out a window to rescue a woman from her vehicle after she allegedly crashed into a gas pump last week.
Culver’s hosts fundraiser for 25-year employee
Despite UW-Madison confirming 30 allegations of abuse and bullying, the USDA lets the former professor run a lab out of the agency's Madison office.
A Baraboo woman was charged Monday with stealing more than $17,000 from her employer in less than two months.
An 18-year-old Beaver Dam man could be facing some prison time after DNA evidence allegedly places him at the scene of a 2019 burglary in a garage.
Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $29.5 million contract to reconstruct the Interstate 90/94 and Highway 82 interchange at exit 69 in Mauston. Cons…
An 87-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle accident in the town of Chester Sunday evening. He was the lone occupant in the vehicle.
Wisconsin Dells High School plans to start a fire training and certification program for juniors and seniors in the 2022-23 school year.
A former La Valle man was sentenced for attacking and threatening to kill three women outside an Excelsior home in September.