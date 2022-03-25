3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $625,000

Show 3/23. Thoughtful renovation of this home has created a well designed, open concept flexible use of space. Primary bdrm has full bath and walk in closet w/ additional space that has been used as an office and sitting area. There is also flex space on upper level that has been used as an office and reading nook. Updated modern kitchen w/snack bar and great connection to the first floor dining and living areas as well as the outside patio and fenced backyard. Kitchen area has a flex space that has been used as the command center of the home. Sunny 3 season porch extends the outdoor season. Home is located within walking distance of Monroe St shops and restaurants and is a couple blocks from the SW Bike Path. Please see Associated Docs for the extensive list of updates and improvements.