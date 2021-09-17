 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $629,900

Classic colonial home in Madison's prestigious University Heights neighborhood. Oak and maple hardwood floors throughout, formal dining room with built-in original cabinets, french doors leading to large and bright sun room, master bedroom suite with large jetted tub. Detached 2 car garage. Nicely landscaped yard with beautiful brick sidewalk and entrance. Privacy fences on side and rear of property. Recently updated plumbing in basement. Home has been well cared for by current owner during past 24 years.

