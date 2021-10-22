3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $635,000

Showings start 10/23 at 10:00 a.m. Classic Nakoma Colonial on a spacious corner lot! Located steps away from the SW Commuter bike path, there are hardwood oak floors in most rooms, crown molding, original built-ins & newly painted neutral colors throughout. Curl up in the lovely living room with the cooler autumn nights ahead or step through the French doors & relax in the sunroom with the Sunday paper and a cup of coffee. Bonus room with built-in storage off of kitchen which could also be an office, exercise, music or game room. Plus an oversized two-car garage which is a RARE FIND in the neighborhood! Three large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a basement with lots of possibilities if desired. So close to Monroe Street activities, UW Campus/Arboretum/Hospital, Lake Wingra & Trader Joe's!