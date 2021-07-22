Would you like the opportunity to have a master bedroom completely separated from the the other bedrooms? Highland Manor Manufactured home community has the perfect home for you. This Brand New 3 bed 2 bath Home offers over 1,056 Sq. Ft of living space. Enjoy this open split floor plan, beautiful kitchen-Island bar, upgraded appliances and duracraft cabinets. Highland Manor is located less than 2 miles away from Lake Monona & Lake Waubesa and is close to all restaurants shopping centers and much more. Call us today to schedule a Self-Tour. Don't forget to ask about our Affordable Finance options.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $64,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Indiana man broke the Wisconsin state record for the biggest channel catfish caught with a bow and arrow while fishing the Wisconsin River …
Dells Travel Mart Pharmacy will close July 15 and four of the Dells Travel Mart’s convenience store and gas station locations will be sold to …
The Graham Drug Company building is being honored on DeWitt Street with a nod to the year the building opened.
Claiming as early as possible could be a fantastic decision.
Two children in Beaver Dam were found in the woods near where they were reported missing Tuesday.
Christopher Hobeika and Natalie Westerman decided it was time for a new challenge. So when the opportunity knocked to re-open a Chicago-style …
An Elroy woman is charged for methamphetamine after allegedly passing out in her car in a Mauston resident’s backyard.
At 10:47 a.m. Sunday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office along with Beaver Dam Paramedics responded to a report of a 41-year-old man who had be…
POYNETTE — An indoor air-quality manufacturing facility in Poynette has nearly doubled its employees since 2020 and wants to hire 50 more peop…
The owner of The Barn Restaurant & Bar, S5566 County Highway DL, told Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock during a sentencing…