Would you like to Pay $299 for your first month rent? Highland Manor Manufactured home community has the perfect home for you. This Brand New 3 bed 2 bath Home offers over 1,056 Sq. Ft of living space. Enjoy the open floorplan, upgraded Stainless Steel appliances, spacious bedrooms and much more. Highland Manor is located less than 2 miles away from Lake Monona & Lake Waubesa and is close to all restaurants shopping centers and much more. Don't forget to ask about our Affordable Finance options.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $64,900
An Elroy woman is charged for methamphetamine after allegedly passing out in her car in a Mauston resident’s backyard.
Multiple vehicles reported having flat tires on I-90 near Wisconsin Dells due to drywall screws that spilled onto the roadway.
PORTAGE – Ashley Marie Slama, 23, of Portage, was unexpectedly and selfishly taken from this world due to a tragic car accident at no fault of…
A 36-year-old Elroy man died after a motorcycle crash in Wonewoc Monday, according to a release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson.
Two areas will be closed due to new construction projects in Beaver Dam.
The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash Saturday in Fairfield allegedly admitted to running from a police stop because he had a susp…
COLUMBUS — Columbus hired a familiar face for its new fire chief. Scott Hazeltine, a captain and training officer for Columbus Fire Department…
JUNEAU – A 51-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to six years in prison for possession of child pornography.
Next year, the Portage Community School District will close Rusch Elementary School instead of spending $18 million to repair it.
BARABOO—David Dale De Serre Jr., age 42, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.