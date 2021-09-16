3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $65,000

SHOWINGS START: AUGUST 23. Come home to this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath double wide manufactured home on rented lot in the city of Madison. This spacious home features 3 skylights (kitchen & bathrooms), a gas fireplace, an outdoor shed, patio, 2 separate living spaces, built in china hutches. The primary bedroom has a walk in closet, and 3/4 bath. Beautiful sunny kitchen with breakfast bar, and dining area. 1680 square feet. 15 min. from downtown Madison. NEW ROOF INSTALLED AUGUST 2021 WITH 30 YEAR SHINGLE WARRANTY, NEW FURNACE (2020), NEW LAMINATE FLOORING IN MASTER BEDROOM AND LIVING ROOMS. Monthly rent is approximately $750/mo. including site rent, water, sewer, and garbage pick up.