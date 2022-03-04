 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $669,000

Gorgeous bungalow situated on a beautiful corner lot in University Heights! This historic home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. There is a large welcoming front porch, living room with wood burning fireplace and 9ft ceilings, formal dining room, family room/den, and a gourmet kitchen with island breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. The home features hardwood floors throughout with crown moulding, columns, and pocket doors. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. There is a full basement, and an attached garage with extra storage. Recent improvements include boiler (2012), roof and exterior paint (2016). Yard has a patio and a large perennial flower garden. Walking distance to the UW and VA Medical Centers and Monroe and Regent Street Shopping Centers. Move-in ready!

