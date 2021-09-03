Back on the market! Rare opportunity to own an updated character home with permanent private deeded access to beautiful Monona Bay! Located within easy walking & biking distance from downtown, this brick 3BR/1.5BA 2-story features LR w/fireplace, DR open to renovated kitchen w/island & LG appliances & 1/2BA on main floor w/reclaimed barn door. Renovated full BA upstairs. Partially finished LL is dry & ready for movie nights! Plenty of room for your in-home office too! New LG washer & dryer in laundry area of bsmt. Huge 2-car garage for all your toys and a driveway that can accommodate all the off-street parking you need. Enjoy stunning capitol views & amazing sunsets from your newly built f patio & the rebuilt permanent floating pier, one of only two allowed by the city! Awesome schools!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $675,000
-
- Updated
