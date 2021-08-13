Back on the market! Rare opportunity to own an updated character home with permanent private deeded access to beautiful Monona Bay! Located within easy walking & biking distance from downtown, this brick 3BR/1.5BA 2-story features LR w/fireplace, DR open to renovated kitchen w/island & LG appliances & 1/2BA on main floor w/reclaimed barn door. Renovated full BA upstairs. Partially finished LL is dry & ready for movie nights! Plenty of room for your in-home office too! New LG washer & dryer in laundry area of bsmt. Huge 2-car garage for all your toys and a driveway that can accommodate all the off-street parking you need. Enjoy stunning capitol views & amazing sunsets from your newly built f patio & the rebuilt permanent floating pier, one of only two allowed by the city! Awesome schools!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $685,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jim Williams was 6-foot-4 and weighed around 350 pounds for much of his 65 years of life.
A motor vehicle crash in Dodge County on Saturday ultimately claimed three lives.
A motor vehicle crash on Highway 151 resulted in two deaths Saturday.
It has all the ingredients of an international crime thriller: Mystery. Intrigue. Missing works of art. A seemingly unsolvable case.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Juneau County until 3:15 p.m.
Baraboo will host the county’s first Pride event celebrating the LGBTQ community Saturday, organizers said.
A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison Friday after his probation was revoked in a case where he was convicted of firing shots at Laverne War…
A woman accused of beating and stabbing a man in Lake Delton was released on a $2,000 signature bond Wednesday.
City officials met resistance Tuesday while attempting to reimplement an employee COVID-19 policy in light of new guidance from medical experts.
Masks are back on for Baraboo public school students this fall after a contentious meeting Monday — interrupted by a local parent accusing a s…