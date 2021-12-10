3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $699,000

A cabin that became a home in an amazing lakeside neighborhood on a private road within 10 minutes of campus. This is a place where you embrace life and nature, don’t take things too seriously, and you stay forever if you can. That’s what all the neighbors do. Now, for the first time in this largely unknown close-in wooded neighborhood, this unique property is available. Valued primarily for the location, beautiful large wooded lot, lake accessibility, and potential, this is definitely a property you should consider if you want to build or remodel in a neighborhood of high value homes close to everything. Directly on the bike path, a short drive to campus and nearly half an acre of wooded privacy. Sale also includes a percentage ownership in a lot bordering Camelot/Thorstrand (9 owners).