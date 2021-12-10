A cabin that became a home in an amazing lakeside neighborhood on a private road within 10 minutes of campus. This is a place where you embrace life and nature, don’t take things too seriously, and you stay forever if you can. That’s what all the neighbors do. Now, for the first time in this largely unknown close-in wooded neighborhood, this unique property is available. Valued primarily for the location, beautiful large wooded lot, lake accessibility, and potential, this is definitely a property you should consider if you want to build or remodel in a neighborhood of high value homes close to everything. Directly on the bike path, a short drive to campus and nearly half an acre of wooded privacy. Sale also includes a percentage ownership in a lot bordering Camelot/Thorstrand (9 owners).
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $699,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Beaver Dam man was placed on a $100,000 cash bond Monday for allegedly assaulting and threatening his fiancée over a tw…
- Updated
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: You were paying more a decade ago, and spewing carbon isn't the future
PORTAGE—Eileen Marie Seiler (née Sullivan) passed away peacefully at the age of 67, surrounded by her family, on Dec. 6, 2021, after a short b…
A woman was arrested in Columbia County for allegedly stealing almost $2,000 in merchandise from her former employee with incidents dating bac…
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko issued a search warrant Wednesday for a Necedah man accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2018.
WAUPUN – A long-time holiday tradition will brighten the season when the annual holiday parade returns to downtown Waupun Dec. 10.
A woman who acted as the buyer for a drug dealing and money laundering operation was sentenced Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
The company that has nearly finished a luxury apartment building along the 300 block of Lynn Street in Baraboo has proposed more development w…
Suzy’s Steak and Seafood House opened over 10 years ago, and on Dec. 1 a new owner took over.
Some hospitals in south-central Wisconsin have had to resort to diverting emergency vehicles to other area medical providers in recent weeks a…