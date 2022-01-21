 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $720,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $720,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $720,000

Weston Place - Three bedroom sun filled corner unit with expansive windows and two balconies. Kitchen features a snack bar, stainless steel appliances, built in buffet and amble cabinets. Master suite features double vanity, tile shower and large walk in closet. Second bedroom has a private full bathroom. Powder room off the hallway. The third bedroom has a private entrance with no windows. One heated underground parking space. Walking distance to Hilldale and Target. Amenities include onsite concierge, rooftop patio, exercise room, and lounge.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News