3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $720,000

Weston Place - Three bedroom sun filled corner unit with expansive windows and two balconies. Kitchen features a snack bar, stainless steel appliances, built in buffet and amble cabinets. Master suite features double vanity, tile shower and large walk in closet. Second bedroom has a private full bathroom. Powder room off the hallway. The third bedroom has a private entrance with no windows. One heated underground parking space. Walking distance to Hilldale and Target. Amenities include onsite concierge, rooftop patio, exercise room, and lounge.