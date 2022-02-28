Showings start March 3rd. Nakoma Colonial home in the heart of the neighborhood. This light-filled home offers a traditional floor plan with arched doorways and hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Enjoy entertaining in the remodeled kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, Dacor double ovens and cooktop & large kitchen island with butcher block top making it the heart of the home. Relax in front of the living room fireplace with built-in bookcases or the family room also with built-in bookcases. Formal dining room with custom built-in cabinet and large screened-in porch. Primary bedroom with newer full bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms and extra room being used as a small office. Additional full bathroom on 2nd floor. Full basement with lower level bonus room.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $725,000
