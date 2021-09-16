Motivated seller says bring me an offer! The open concept greets you at the front door w/beautiful newer pergo floors, kitchen island accommodates barstools, & skylight over kitchen area for natural light day & night. Newer frig & dishwasher, & window above the sink! 3rd bdrm currenty used as a music den. Large mstr bdrm has walk in closet & mstr bath w/jetted tub, seperate shower, & a skylight for more natural light. Lovely 3 season sunroom brings the outdoors in when mosquitoes/rain are around! Whole house water filter included. 2 parking stalls directly in front of home. Tankless H20 heater. Roof (2010) PERSONAL PROPERTY SALE - NO LAND INCLUDED. Monthly lot rent currently $760/mo includes Madison parking tax, water & sewer. MG&E currently $140/mo on budget plan. MASKS REQUIRED
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $75,000
