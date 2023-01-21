 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $79,000

  Updated
Inviting home on a cul de sac in Madison’s Highland Manor community, close to gorgeous parks, walking paths, and bike trails. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a full ensuite bath and walk-in closet. Dedicated laundry room; sleek, designer finishes throughout; close to the bus line. Unparalleled style and value! Great financing at Triad Financial Services - https://www.triadfs.com/

