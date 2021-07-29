Close enough to the action, yet far enough away to really feel like home, Highland Manor is a well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community. Right now, Highland Manor is offering a classic 2021 model year, 1056 sq. ft., 3 bed/2 bath home for only $1,575.00 per month, including site fees! Contact our representatives to schedule a viewing of this amazing retro home and learn about our promotional incentives!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $79,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Construction of two new restaurants has begun along a major roadway in the Baraboo area.
A Portage family is living in two places at once while young brothers await significant medical treatment for an extremely rare blood disorder.
Four retired Green Bay Packers players surprised fans July 24 with a visit to Wisconsin Dells.
New luxury apartments in Baraboo will likely be occupied by late spring as workers plan to start putting in floors this week.
Columbia County Sheriff officers executed a search warrant in the town of Hampden June 17 that resulted in authorities finding 34 marijuana pl…
LAKE DELTON — Lake Delton police are investigating a death after a body was found in a ravine Saturday morning.
Every summer a question splashes into Beaver Dam residents minds: Beaver Dam is surrounded by cities with outdoor aquatic centers, so why does…
More than 10 Beaver Dam streets will be resurfaced starting soon.
JUNEAU – Jamie Hildebrandt, 33, was sentenced Tuesday for neglect that led to the death of her toddler son.
- Updated
A 13-year-old girl was hit in the face by a seagull while riding an amusement park ride in New Jersey. Here's video courtesy of the Press of Atlantic City.