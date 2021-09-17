3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $799,000

Be prepared to fall in love w/ this lovely home located in the convenient neighborhood of West Lawn! This wonderful home was mostly a complete rebuild & features over 2000 sq ft of living space. The thoughtful renovation is the perfect blend of comfort & elegance. The heart of the home is the spacious kitchen w/ butcher block island, SS appliances, granite countertops, double refrigerators & triple window. Main level includes open floor plan w/ dining area, sun filled living room w/ gas fireplace, office, mudroom + laundry. Upper level boasts spacious primary bedroom w/ huge walk-in closet & wonderful spa like bath + 2 add'l bedrooms & full bath. Great location on bike path w/easy walking distance to Monroe St. shopping & restaurants, UW Hospital & schools. See full feature sheet in docs.