3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $85,900

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nine Beaver Dam businesses have been cited by police for selling alcohol to minors during compliance checks over two February weekends.
The century-old factory, its employees and the iconic lawn tractors made there were featured on an episode of “Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things."
The 56-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after striking a tree off Highway 12-16 in the town of Lemonweir, the Juneau County Sheriff's Office said.
Corner 17 called out an Instagram influencer for his negative review after the restaurant turned down his offer to give a promotional pitch for $100.
22-year-old Mason L. Acuna was taken into custody in relation to the shooting that occurred on March 30 in Wisconsin Dells.
Nathan L. Schultz, 41, is charged with felony counts of intimidate victim/threaten force, strangulation and suffocation, and false imprisonment.
A 51-year-old Beaver Dam man appeared in court earlier this week for his fifth OWI. Kurt Brewer allegedly had a blood alcohol level almost twice the legal limit for driving in Wisconsin.
Portage business owner Mitchel Craig has been elected as the next mayor of the city in Tuesday’s election. Craig defeated incumbent Rick Dodd.
Kenneth Zawadzinski faces multiple counts against him after a neighbor reported him acting inappropriately while standing in his window which was in the view of her daughters.
Jury finds Reedsburg man guilty after January 2021 shooting outside Lake Delton Walmart.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.