Stunning remodel w/new addition, new heated oversized garage w/wet bar & side door. Kitchen w/Wolf, Sub Zero appliances including 148 wine storage, custom white cabinetry/tile/under cabinet plugs, oversized sink. Douglas Fir Ceiling, 2 walkouts to entertainer's paved patio w/new landscaping, water runs, up/down lighting, stained concrete, walls, LP Smart Siding/Roof, Garden Shed. Master suite w/new bath includes Hansgrohe fixtures, soaking tub, walk-in shwr, his/her vanities, heated towel bars, solar tubes, laundry. Hunter Douglas window blinds w/remotes(main), hardwood & heated tile flrg, Marvin Windows, new trim, closets,egress bsmt window, arched doorways, new LL stairs, sky lights, woodburning FP, LED lighting, new main bath, mud & front entry. Bike path close-All details considered!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $998,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Baraboo woman is under arrest for fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana after a K9 alerted to the presence of drugs during a Mauston traff…
The International Association of Firefighters branch in Lake Delton, IAFF L5026 wants Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman removed from hi…
The Village of Lake Delton has placed Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman on paid administrative leave while it investigates allegations of discrimination and abuses of power in regards to Dells-Delton EMS employees.
"'Mom, they just got to firing on me,'" Stacy Morris recalls her son, Quadren L. Wilson, 38, telling her after the Thursday morning shooting.
A man living near Merrimac Memorial Community Park is facing multiple drug-related felony charges following a search warrant at his home.
A portion of Mauston’s Wisconsin River Meats burnt down during an overnight fire Feb. 2-3, with the cause of the fire still under investigation.
A new sporting goods store is now open in Necedah that owners Carla and Darin Kiesling describe as a “mini Cabela’s without the cost.”
A Mauston man was released Monday on a $2,000 signature bond after the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found him in a vehicle in a …
A Mauston man is facing his fourth operating while intoxicated charge after allegedly falling asleep while drunk in a parked vehicle on the si…
A Necedah man was taken into custody by the county’s Special Tactics and Rescue Team during a domestic disturbance call.