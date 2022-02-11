 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $998,500

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $998,500

Stunning remodel w/new addition, new heated oversized garage w/wet bar & side door. Kitchen w/Wolf, Sub Zero appliances including 148 wine storage, custom white cabinetry/tile/under cabinet plugs, oversized sink. Douglas Fir Ceiling, 2 walkouts to entertainer's paved patio w/new landscaping, water runs, up/down lighting, stained concrete, walls, LP Smart Siding/Roof, Garden Shed. Master suite w/new bath includes Hansgrohe fixtures, soaking tub, walk-in shwr, his/her vanities, heated towel bars, solar tubes, laundry. Hunter Douglas window blinds w/remotes(main), hardwood & heated tile flrg, Marvin Windows, new trim, closets,egress bsmt window, arched doorways, new LL stairs, sky lights, woodburning FP, LED lighting, new main bath, mud & front entry. Bike path close-All details considered!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lake Delton Police Chief placed on leave

Lake Delton Police Chief placed on leave

The Village of Lake Delton has placed Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman on paid administrative leave while it investigates allegations of discrimination and abuses of power in regards to Dells-Delton EMS employees.

Mauston man charged with 4th OWI

Mauston man charged with 4th OWI

A Mauston man is facing his fourth operating while intoxicated charge after allegedly falling asleep while drunk in a parked vehicle on the si…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News