3 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $285,000

This unique cape cod sits on .46 acres on the edge of Marshall. With the mature trees and backing up to farm land, you will have private, tranquil views from your home, deck, walkout lower level and backyard. Need space for toys? There is a huge (30x24) detached garage built in 2016, in addition to the 1 car attached garage. Additional storage in the attic and an additional concrete patio on the northside (24x08). Open main level with wood cathedral ceiling in the living and dining room. Roof replaced in 2021. All but 3 windows have been replaced in 2021. Fully fenced in yard (2017) has a play house with working solar panels to power lights in it. All that, plus no sidewalks to shovel and easy access to Madison and Sun Prairie.