3 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $375,000

Showings 9-9-22. Welcome home to this amazing home built by Ambiance Homes in 2021 in the Meadows of Marshall! The first floor boasts lots of natural light to capture the morning sunrise and sunshine throughout the day. The main living space has luxury vinyl flooring throughout. A tile backsplash and soft close drawers are a couple of features in the kitchen. The primary bedroom on the second floor features a walk-in closet. The attached bathroom also has a beautiful custom tile shower! The basement is already equipped with an egress window and ready to be finished for additional space to enjoy. This home also sits on a 0.40 acre lot, with a concrete patio ready for its next owners to spend their time outside on these remaining warm days. Don’t miss out and schedule your showing today!